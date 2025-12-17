'A Different World' original cast members to reprise roles in Netflix spinoff

Studio portrait of actress Jasmine Guy and actor Kadeem Hardison, co-stars of A Different World television show. Aired: 1987-1993. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer and Darryl M. Bell are returning — in a different time and in A Different World once again.

Deadline reports the stars of the beloved '90s sitcom will reprise their iconic roles as Whitley Gilbert, Dwayne Wayne, Freddie Brooks and Ron "Ronaldus" Johnson in an upcoming spinoff of A Different World.

The new series will center on Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon, the youngest daughter of Dwayne and Whitley. Viewers learned the couple were expecting their first child in the original series finale. Now a freshman at the fictional Hillman College, Deborah struggles to step out of her parents' shadow while attempting to carve out her own identity, legacy and fun on campus.

"A Different World is back!!! YAY!! We are over the moon to bring this much-anticipated sequel with our returning legacy stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell!" showrunner Felicia Pride and executive producer Debbie Allen said in a joint statement. "These beloved characters are returning in a major way that respects their history while engaging exciting storylines relevant to issues of today."

The statement added that fans will reunite with the original characters throughout the season and see how their lives have evolved in this “real continuation of the legacy show,” while teasing additional cast surprises for longtime viewers. “We’re excited to welcome new audiences to Hillman,” they said.

The A Different World spinoff will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and will stream on Netflix. Pride will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Allen, who produced, directed and appeared in the original series. Allen will direct the premiere and two additional episodes.

Also starring in the series are Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall and Kennedi Reece.

