Aaliyah's 'Gone,' but her legacy lives on in new song

August marks 24 years since Aaliyah passed away, but this year fans still in mourning will have something to be happy about. "Gone," a new song featuring Tank and archival vocals from Aaliyah, will be available on streaming platforms starting Friday.

“Getting the call to be part of her legacy's continuation is truly amazing. It is a full-circle moment and an honor to contribute to the project," says Tank, who got his start being Aaliyah's background singer, in a statement.

Sean Garrett, who produced the song with Azul Wynter, adds it "was an amazing opportunity" to be a part of the record. "Growing up admiring Aaliyah, who is such an icon, has completely been an inspiration for all of us," he says. "I could not have been more blessed to have made a record with her and Tank. Amazing voices and talent."

"Gone" will make its way to streaming services months after it debuted on BLK Stream in May. Its release will coincide with Soapbox and Blackground Records' new 3D holographic experience: a 3D performance from a life-size hologram of Tank accompanied by highlights from Aaliyah's career.

