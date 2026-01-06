A$AP Rocky to headline 2026 Governors Ball

Governors Ball 2026 lineup. (Courtesy of Governors Ball Music Festival)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

With a new album, Don't Be Dumb, coming out on Jan. 16, A$AP Rocky is gearing up for a show where he'll likely perform some of its new tracks. The rapper has been announced as one of the headliners of the 2026 Governors Ball, taking place June 5 to June 7 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City.

Rocky will be playing on June 7, following sets from Clipse, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, among others. Other artists on the bill include headliner Baby Keem and Mariah the Scientist, as well Kali Uchis and Ravyn Lenae.

Registration has opened for those interested in taking part in the presale, which begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public an hour later, at 11 a.m. ET.

More information is available at GovernorsBallMusicFestival.com.

