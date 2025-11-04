A$AP Rocky says Rihanna inspired him to want CFDA Style Icon Award

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

A$AP Rocky was honored with the Style Icon Award at the 2025 CFDA Awards, accomplishing a goal he set for himself after partner Rihanna took home the award in 2014. He said during his acceptance speech Monday night that she was his inspiration.

"Baby girl, I love you, boo. ... You won this so long ago. Remember what I told you? I said, 'Yo. You inspired me. I'm going to win that one day,'" Rocky said to Rih, according to a video that has circulated social media. "Remember that s****, and look, we did it, baby."

The 2025 CFDA Awards were Rihanna's first red carpet since welcoming daughter Rocki Irish Mayers in September. With a baby girl now in their family, Rocky shared his thoughts on what it's like to be a girl dad.

"Yo, being a girl dad is amazing," Rocky said in an interview with Extra. "I mean, check me out. I'm glowing." In a separate chat with Entertainment Tonight, he said "Rocki is cuter than ever" and called her his "baby twin."

Baby Rocki is Rocky and Rihanna's third child; they also share sons RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, who are still adjusting to having a new baby in the home.

"I think they get a little jealous from time to time, but they ain't gotta be," Rocky told ET of his sons. "It's a lot of love to go around. But it's gonna probably take some getting used to."

