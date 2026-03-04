Andra Day to be honored with WhyHunger's Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award

Andra Day attends the "Is This Thing On?" UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe West End on January 19, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Andra Day will receive the Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award at WhyHunger's Chapin Awards Gala, an honor given to those who use their platform to "advocate for a more just, equitable world," according to a press release.

“‘Rise Up’ began as a personal reminder to keep going when the world feels heavy, and I never imagined it would become an anthem for resilience and justice,” Andra says of her 2015 hit. “To me, justice isn’t abstract — it means no one goes hungry, every child has nourishment, and every community has hope. If this song has helped even one person have more compassion or be healed, I’m grateful.”

Beyond the impact of the song, Day has advocated for juvenile justice system reform, and championed social and racial justice, women's rights and more. She also participated in the 2020 PlayOn benefit concert, which raised money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and WhyHunger, an organization that "works to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world," as per the website.

Her recognition will place her among a class of previous honorees including Harry Belafonte, Jon Batiste, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Barbra Streisand, according to the release.

“We could not be more excited to honor Andra Day at the upcoming Annual Chapin Awards Gala and celebrate her commitment to using her platform to advocate for social justice, racial equity, women’s rights and so much more,” Jenique Jones, WhyHunger’s executive director, says in a statement.

The Chapin Awards Gala — and the presentation of Day's award — is scheduled for May 6 in New York City.

