Ashanti gifts boyfriend Nelly a car for his birthday

"What's Luv" got to do with Ashanti and Nelly's rekindled romance? A lot, it seems, considering the songstress gifted her rapper boyfriend a car for his 49th birthday.

In video shared by The Neighborhood Talk, a visibly emotional Nelly is seen embracing Ashanti with a kiss as the two admire the vintage blue low rider.

Per Vibe, it's a dream car of Nelly's, one he's wished for since he was a child.

She presented the rapper with the special gift during a star-studded celebration ahead of his 49th birthday on November 2.

Jermaine Dupri, Rasheeda and many others not only attended, per Vibe, but took the stage, too.

One of the night's viral moments: Ashanti serenading the crowd with a performance of her 2008 hit "The Way that I Love You."

To the applause and cheers of those who partied with the couple, Ashanti sang the lyrics of the breakup anthem, known as a love letter to Nelly, her ex back then, while Nelly jokingly disapproved of the performance.

Last month, Nelly celebrated Ashanti's 43rd birthday with a sweet tribute and video montage on Instagram.

"Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women," he wrote.

