Atlantis Paradise Island taps John Legend to perform, kick off 2025 Music Making Waves concert series

John Legend will be spending Memorial Day weekend at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, where he'll perform as part of the launch of the resort's 2025 Music Making Waves concert series.

He's slated to hit Casuarina Beach on May 24 with a set featuring intimate renditions of hits "All of Me," "Ordinary People," "Tonight" and more, songs from 2022's Legend, and a few stories about his life and career.

"Atlantis Paradise Island remains dedicated to bringing world-class entertainment to The Bahamas, creating extraordinary live music experiences for both visitors and the local community. We look forward to welcoming the incomparable John Legend as he kicks off our highly anticipated Music Making Waves series," Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island, said in a statement. "With his soulful voice, timeless hits, and our stunning oceanfront setting, this concert promises to be a spectacular way to start the summer."

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at atlantislive.com; fans can also call 1-800-ATLANTIS. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, which, according to the website, fosters the preservation of marine life and "their Bahamian ecosystems, through scientific research, education, and community outreach."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.