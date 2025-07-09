Best places to live in the Tallahassee metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Tallahassee metro area using data from Niche. (YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock/YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#14. Aucilla

- Niche grade: C-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 174

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#13. Greensboro

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 684

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock

#12. St. Marks

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 273

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Wacissa

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 328

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#10. Gretna

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 1,405

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#9. Waukeenah

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 225

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#8. Monticello

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 2,627

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#7. Attapulgus

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 744

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Quincy

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 7,818

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Midway

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 3,504

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Woodville

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,109

(Stacker/Stacker)

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#3. Havana

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 2,340

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#2. Crawfordville

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 5,892

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Tallahassee

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 199,696

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!