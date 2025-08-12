Best private K-12 schools in the Orlando metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Orlando metro area using data from Niche. (Joyseulay // Shutterstock/Joyseulay // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#25. Holy Cross Lutheran Academy

- Location: Sanford, FL
- Enrollment: 535 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#24. Altamonte Christian School

- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- Enrollment: 446 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#23. Christian Learning Academy

- Location: Apopka, FL
- Enrollment: 132 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#22. Osceola Christian Preparatory School

- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- Enrollment: 323 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#21. Heritage Christian School

- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- Enrollment: 628 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#20. Pathways Private School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 190 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#19. Mount Dora Christian Academy

- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- Enrollment: 911 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#18. Heritage Preparatory School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 311 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#17. The Master's Academy

- Location: Oviedo, FL
- Enrollment: 1,170 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#16. Orlando Christian Preparatory School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 682 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#15. Leaders Preparatory School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 169 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#14. Central Florida Preparatory School

- Location: Apopka, FL
- Enrollment: 432 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#13. Orangewood Christian School

- Location: Maitland, FL
- Enrollment: 1,052 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. International Community School

- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Enrollment: 372 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. Pine Castle Christian Academy

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 401 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#10. Crenshaw Academy

- Location: Gotha, FL
- Enrollment: 110 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. One School of the Arts & Sciences

- Location: Longwood, FL
- Enrollment: 550 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. The Geneva School

- Location: Casselberry, FL
- Enrollment: 669 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Faith Christian Academy

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 831 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Foundation Academy

- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- Enrollment: 1,452 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. The First Academy

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 1,600 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Lake Mary Preparatory School

- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- Enrollment: 590 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Lake Highland Preparatory School

- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 2,066 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Montverde Academy

- Location: Montverde, FL
- Enrollment: 1,397 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Windermere Preparatory School

- Location: Windermere, FL
- Enrollment: 1,600 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

