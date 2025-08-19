Best public middle schools in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Orlando metro area using data from Niche. (GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock/GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Florida using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#10. State College of Florida Collegiate School - Bradenton

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Manatee County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 485 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Young Women's Preparatory Academy

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 313 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#8. Spanish River Community High School

- School grades: PK, 6-12
- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,742 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#7. Mast Academy

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,548 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. iPrep Academy

- School grades: PK, K-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 824 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#5. Florida State University School

- School grades: K-12
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 1,871 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#4. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,453 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#3. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School

- School grades: K-12
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,333 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#2. Pine View School

- School grades: 2-12
- Location: Sarasota County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,674 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#1. Rising Leaders Academy

- School grades: K-12
- Location: Bay District Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 335 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!