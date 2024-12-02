Beyoncé, Tems, Chief Keef, ScHoolboy Q make 'Rolling Stone's top 100 albums list

By Jamia Pugh

Rolling Stone has released its list of the top 100 albums of 2024, naming Beyoncé, Tems, Latto and an array of artists across the different music genres.

Beyoncé earned a top-five spot, coming in at number 2 for her first-ever country project, Cowboy Carter. "A college dissertation of an album: richly researched and meticulously constructed" is how Rolling Stone describes the Grammy-nominated album.

Tyla's self-titled debut earned the South African native the number 6 spot and the title of "ambassador" of the Amapiano genre.

On the hip-hop side of things, the list recognizes Latto's third project, Sugar Honey Iced Tea; We Don't Trust You, the Future and Metro Boomin collaboration; Blue Lips by ScHoolboy Q; Sexyy Red's viral mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust; Ice Spice's debut, Y2K; GloRilla's first studio album, GloriousChief Keef's fifth project, Almighty So 2; and more.

Normani and Tems hold it down for the R&B side of things, with the magazine writing that "Dopamine is Normani's clearest artistic statement" and Tems' Born in the Wild is "an album so rich that the listening experience is a physical one as much as it is emotional."

Also earning spots on the recurring list is Vince Staples, Doechii, Tyler, The Creator, Arya Starr, Brittany Howard and country star Shaboozey.

