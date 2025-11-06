Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Jacksonville Jaguars history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Jacksonville Jaguars history.

#10. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens

- Date: Nov 10, 1996

- Final score: 30-27

- Largest deficit: 14

#9. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos

- Date: Dec 13, 1999

- Final score: 27-24

- Largest deficit: 14

#8. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Date: Dec 11, 2011

- Final score: 41-14

- Largest deficit: 14

#7. Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

- Date: Sep 29, 2019

- Final score: 26-24

- Largest deficit: 14

#6. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs

- Date: Oct 6, 2025

- Final score: 31-28

- Largest deficit: 14

#5. Jacksonville Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens

- Date: Nov 24, 1996

- Final score: 28-25

- Largest deficit: 15

#4. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders

- Date: Nov 6, 2022

- Final score: 27-20

- Largest deficit: 17

#3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys

- Date: Dec 18, 2022

- Final score: 40-34

- Largest deficit: 17

#2. Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Giants

- Date: Nov 30, 2014

- Final score: 25-24

- Largest deficit: 21

#1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers

- Date: Jan 14, 2023

- Final score: 31-30

- Largest deficit: 27