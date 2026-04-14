BigXthaPlug, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean and more nominated for American Music Awards

Teyana Taylor, BigXthaPlug, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean are one step closer to winning an American Music Award, as they've earned their first-ever nominations for the 2026 show.

Teyana is nominated for best female R&B artist, while BigXthaPlug picked up three nods: best country song and collaboration of the year for "All the Way," as well as a nomination for best country album for I Hope You're Happy. Leon is up for new artist of the year, best R&B song and song of the year for "Mutt," along with breakthrough R&B artist and best R&B album for Mutt.

Olivia leads the aforementioned group with seven nominations, following closely behind Taylor Swift, who has eight. Olivia's nods are for new artist of the year; best pop album, breakthrough R&B album and album of the year for The Art of Loving; best pop song and song of the year for "Man I Need"; and best female pop artist.

Other nominees include Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Tyla and Playboi Carti, who are tied with four nominations each. Kehlani, Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow with three nominations apiece, while Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Gunna, Summer Walker, SZA, The Weeknd and NBA YoungBoy have two nominations each.

Additional nominees with single nods include Beyoncé, Bryson Tiller, Daniel Caesar, Doechii, Drake, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, Monaleo, PartyNextDoor, Ravyn Lenae, Sexyy Red, Tinashe, Tyler, The Creator and Wizkid.

Winners will be determined by fan voting, which is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram.

The American Music Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, will air live May 25 at 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas; it will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

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