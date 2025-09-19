Brandy memoir to release on March 31

Brandy isn't just sitting up in her room, she appears to be booked and busy. The singer has announced that her memoir will be released on March 31. Phases, co-written by Gerrick Kennedy, will bring fans through her journey from growing up in McComb, Mississippi, to the start of her music career at 14 years old. It will also feature stories about her time on Moesha and starring in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, as well as some other highs and lows.

"This project has been such a personal journey for me, and seeing it come to fruition like this feels surreal," Brandy wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the book cover. "Life has taken me through so many highs and lows, twists and turns, and each phase has shaped who I am today. I hope my story resonates with you, reminding us all that even in the toughest times, there's light on the other side. Let's embrace every phase together!"

Brandy's book update coincides with the release of her cover of Kehlani's viral song "Folded." Kehlani celebrated the moment on Instagram, sharing screenshots of her text messages with Brandy, who praised her talent while expressing gratitude for the many times Kehlani has given her her flowers.

"yall have no idea. this is my MUVA of ALLL muvas. this is the reason i know how to use my voice this is still who i study, who i reference, who i consider to be my absolute #1," Kehlani wrote. "With the highest most deep respect and honor for all you have given me, us, the world… i LOVE you Ms Brandy Norwood thank you a million billion times over and they not gon know what hit em."

Brandy is set to hit the road with Monica in October for The Boy is Mine tour. Suits are the recommended dress code.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.