Brandy and Monica to perform on CNN's New Year's Eve special

Singers Brandy & Monica during an interview on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Brandy and Monica are following their just-finished The Boy Is Mine Tour with a New Year's Eve performance. They're among the stars who are on the lineup for CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Others tapped as musical acts are Patti LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Aloe Blacc and Shakira. Comedians bringing the laughter include Novak, Leanne Morgan and Sarah Sherman.

CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will broadcast live from Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET, showing how people from over a dozen cities in the world are celebrating. Fans can stream on CNN's new streaming subscription platform, CNN's mobile app and connected TV apps on smart TVs. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!