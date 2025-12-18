Brandy and Monica to perform on CNN's New Year's Eve special

Singers Brandy & Monica during an interview on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Brandy and Monica are following their just-finished The Boy Is Mine Tour with a New Year's Eve performance. They're among the stars who are on the lineup for CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Others tapped as musical acts are Patti LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Aloe Blacc and Shakira. Comedians bringing the laughter include Novak, Leanne Morgan and Sarah Sherman.

CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will broadcast live from Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET, showing how people from over a dozen cities in the world are celebrating. Fans can stream on CNN's new streaming subscription platform, CNN's mobile app and connected TV apps on smart TVs.

