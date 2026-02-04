Brent Faiyaz announces new album, 'Icon'

Brent Faiyaz attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026, in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Brent Faiyaz is gearing up to release the follow-up to 2022's Wasteland. The singer announced his next project, Icon, is set to drop on Feb. 13.

Brent revealed the news with a trailer highlighting the everyday lives of people in the DMV, and also unveiled the artwork — a closeup photo of his face with his eyes closed and thumb resting on his nose. Alongside both the trailer and artwork Brent wrote the word "icon" in 17 different languages, including English.

Icon will feature 10 new tracks from Brent, with Raphael Saadiq serving as executive producer. The project is being mastered by Mike Dean, whose credits include Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Travis Scott's Astroworld. It's now available for preorder.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.