Bruno Mars announces The Romantic Tour, first-ever headlining stadium trek

After announcing his first album in 10 years, Bruno Mars has now announced his first extensive tour in a decade -- and it's the first full headlining stadium tour of his career.

Bruno, who's been a fixture in Las Vegas for years with his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, will launch The Romantic Tour April 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City and travel across North America, Europe and the U.K. Currently set to wrap Oct. 14 in Vancouver, the tour will feature Bruno's Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak as support on all dates, with RAYE, Leon Thomas and Victoria Monét joining the bill in select cities.

You can sign up for the presale now through Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. PT; it starts Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. PT. All remaining tickets will go on sale Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

The tour comes in support of Bruno's new album The Romantic, due out Feb. 27. The first single arrives Friday.

While this is Bruno's first big world tour in years, it's not like he hasn't been performing. In addition to his ongoing Vegas residency, in 2024, he did multiple shows in Tokyo and across Brazil, and also gave two concerts at LA's Intuit Dome.

