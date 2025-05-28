Bryson Tiller announces first-ever double album

Bryson Tiller has double the music on his upcoming release. He announced on Instagram Tuesday that he has a double album "coming soon" and shared a brief description of what to expect from each side.

Solace, Bryson explains, is "somber, vulnerable, my own personal therapy session." It will find him "saying things I wouldn't normally say out loud" and is "inspired by the season my life changed 4ever, FALL."

The Vices, on the other hand, will showcase Bryson's other side, which is more "fun" and "energetic." That album will bring the "summer vibes" and will be filled with "bars and bars."

Bryson also unveiled the cover art to both sides of his first-ever double album, with the Solace cover art capturing him against autumn-like scenery. The Vices artwork is a black-and-white image of Bryson in a ski mask, with women in lingerie surrounded by cash on the floor.

The double album will follow Bryson's self-titled project, released in 2024. He is now set to hit the road as part of Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl, starting June 8 in England. The tour also features Summer Walker.

