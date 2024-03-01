Cardi B makes music return with new single, "Like What"

Atlantic Records

It's been months since Cardi B released new music on her own, and now she's back with her first solo release of 2024, "Like What."

"Ayo, let me put some gas in this motherf*****' year, b****/ I ain't really talked my s*** in a minute," Cardi says on the song intro.

"Like What" samples Missy Elliott's 1999 hit "She's a B****" from her second album, Da Real World. Along with the Friday release is the track's official music video, directed by none other than Cardi's on-again, off-again partner, Offset.

In teasing "Like What" on social media, the Bronx rapper unveiled the song's cover art, writing in a caption on Instagram, "YA FOUND ME." The post was an apparent response to the #WhereIsCardiB campaign that circulated the weekend prior, which was prompted by fans concerned about Cardi's whereabouts.

"Like What" is available for streaming on major platforms.

