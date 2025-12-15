Carl Carlton, ‘Everlasting Love’ and ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama’ singer, dies at 72

Carl Carlton performs at Disco Fever 2018 at the St George Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Staten Island, NY. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

R&B singer Carl Carlton, best known for singing the hit tracks “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked),” has passed away at the age of 72.

“RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton singer of She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” his son Carlton Hudgens II wrote on Facebook. “Long hard fight in life and you will be missed.”

“Everlasting Love” was a top-10 hit for Carlton, peaking at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974. The tune went on to be covered by a variety of artists, including U2, Gloria Estefan, and Rex Smith and Rachel Sweet.

“She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked),” released in 1981, hit #22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also peaked at #2 on the Billboard Soul Singles chart. It earned Carlton a Grammy nomination for best R&B vocal performance, male.

