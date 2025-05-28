Cassie Ventura welcomes 3rd baby with husband Alex Fine

Cassie Ventura is a mom of three.

The singer, actress and model welcomed her third baby with husband Alex Fine, a source close to Ventura told ABC News.

No other details were immediately available. The source said Ventura and her husband would post an update in the future.

The news of Ventura's delivery comes two weeks after she testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

The singer, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Combs for more than a decade and alleged that Combs subjected her to abuse, was called on by prosecutors as their first witness in the trial because she was eight months pregnant at the time of her testimony.

One of the violent episodes she testified about was a 2016 incident in Los Angeles that jurors watched on a video captured by hotel surveillance at the time. The video was first released by CNN in May 2024.

Following the release of the video last year, Ventura took to Instagram and thanked everyone for their "love and support."

"The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning," she began. "Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

"This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me," she said at the end of her post.

After the video surfaced, Combs apologized in a video he shared on Instagram. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies sexually assaulting or trafficking anyone.

Ventura announced she was expecting baby #3 in February.

She shared a series of black-and-white photos with Fine and their two daughters, Frankie Stone Fine and Sunny Cinco Fine, on Instagram.

Fine also shared a separate post about the news of their growing family and wrote, "Best gift I could ask for."

Ventura and Fine, a wellness consultant, met at the gym. The duo tied the knot in October 2019, according to Vogue.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.