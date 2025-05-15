Cassie Ventura testifies on infidelity, moments of jealousy during cross-examination in Sean Combs' trial

The defense cross-examination of Cassie Ventura in Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial continued Thursday afternoon. The defense continued their strategy of showing messages in an attempt to highlight what the defense contends is Ventura's willingness, eagerness and agency to participate in "freak off" sex sessions, seeking to bolster Combs' assertion that he did not commit sex trafficking.

In one, from March 18, 2017, Ventura told Combs, “I love our f.o.’s when we both want it," referring to the "freak offs."

“I would say loving f.o.’s were just words at that point,” Ventura testified in response.

"Those were words you said to Mr. Combs, correct?" defense attorney Anna Estevao asked. Ventura affirmed that they were.

In another message to Combs, sent ahead of a "freak off," Ventura said she was at a sex shop “trying to find something to impress you.”

Ventura also testified under cross-examination there was infidelity and jealousy on both sides in her tumultuous relationship with Combs, admitting she "had some jealousy" of Kim Porter, mother of four of Combs' children.

She conceded that she became upset when she learned Combs had not broken off a relationship with a woman he had previously dated.

"Spending time with other women prompted arguments?" Estevao asked.

“Yeah,” Ventura responded.

“And Mr. Combs had suspicions you were not faithful to him, correct?” Estevao followed up.

“Yeah,” Ventura responded, adding that it could be “a little scary” when Combs suspected she had been unfaithful.

Ventura was also questioned about whether she had really witnessed Combs dangle one of her friends over a balcony, and the time when she alleged Combs and others went to confront record executive Suge Knight at a diner, as she previously testified.

Estevao elicited testimony from Ventura about Combs’ alleged drug use and its effect on his moods. Ventura testified that Combs could be “pretty explosive.”

The defense also attempted to establish instances when Combs in turn worried about Ventura’s drug use.

“He wanted you to stop doing drugs,” Estevao said.

“He wanted me to stop doing drugs with other people,” Ventura responded.

The cross-examination at times became disjointed and meandering such that at one point, Estevao declared, “I know I’m all over the place.”

