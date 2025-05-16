Chris Brown in custody until June following UK arrest

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage via Getty Images
By Yi-Jin Yu

Singer Chris Brown is in custody after being arrested Thursday in connection with an assault charge from 2023 in London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Brown, 36, was served with the arrest warrant in Manchester, England, over an allegation of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was ordered by a Manchester judge to be held until June 13.

Brown is scheduled to kick off his Breezy Bowl XX world tour in the Netherlands on June 8, according to an April 23 post on his Instagram page.

He is scheduled to perform throughout Europe and the U.K. — including several performances in Manchester and London — before starting the U.S. leg of his tour in Miami on July 30.

The singer and dancer has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement over the years.

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. His probation period in that case lasted until 2015.

ABC News has reached out to Brown's representatives for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

