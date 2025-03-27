Chris Brown announces Breezy Bowl XX Tour with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Chris Brown delivered his big announcement Thursday, as promised earlier in the week. Taking to social media, he shared that he'll be going on another tour, this time with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

The Breezy Bowl XX Tour will kick off in Amsterdam on June 8 in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of CB's career. It will make stops in Hamburg and Frankfurt, Germany, and head to the U.K. for shows in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Glasgow and Birmingham. Dublin and Paris are also on the schedule for the international run, with the North American dates running from July 30 to Sept. 20.

Summer will be taking the stage solely for the North American leg, while Bryson will be on deck for the whole tour.

Tickets will be available via various presales, beginning with an artist presale April 1 at 10 a.m. PT. The general sale starts April 3 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!