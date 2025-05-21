Ciara, June Ambrose and more to be honored at inaugural Black Women in Music Dinner

Ciara will be honored for her contributions to music and the role she has played in shaping popular culture. She'll be recognized at The Connie Orlando Foundation's inaugural Black Women in Music Dinner, taking place June 3 in Los Angeles. Stylist and creative director June Ambrose will also be honored, as will DJ Kiss, Flo Ngalaat, and music executives Phylicia Fant and Sylvia Rhone.

"Black women in music continue to be a transcendent and driving force of creative expression, shaping the musical landscape and enriching diverse cultures worldwide," said Connie Orlando, per Billboard. "Their contributions are not just transformative; they are the heartbeat of innovation and culture."

She continued, "It is an immense honor to celebrate the trailblazing careers of Ciara, June Ambrose, Phylicia Fant, Sylvia Rhone, DJ Kiss and Flo Ngalaat our inaugural event. These powerful women come from diverse paths, yet they share a unified commitment to pushing boundaries and sparking meaningful change across the music industry."

The event will serve as the foundation's first fundraising effort toward breast cancer awareness and research. Performers, presenters and more will be announced at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.