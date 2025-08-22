Ciara releases new album, 'CiCi': 'It's time'

Ciara's new album, Cici, has arrived, marking her first release since 2019's Beauty Marks.

"It's time. Honestly, I've been working on this album for almost five years. I put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, as they would say, into this project," she told The Associated Press, noting she's been "still actively putting out music" in between albums.

Ci says she will put a complete stop to her music career if and when she stops "loving the process and experience," but for now she has the "same excitement I had as a little girl.”

Yet, despite her continued passion and excitement for the genre, she clarifies that music is not her sole focus or the only way she measures success.

“Not every year has been about music. And sometimes, it’s been about me just growing as a human. Sometimes, it’s been about me finding my way obviously as a mom, and then I have family now and my husband, being there for him. These are all real things," Ciara says, sharing that her days often consist of going from the stage to the classroom to the football field and back home.

“Success to me is yes, putting out music. Being the best artist I can be, hopefully being known as one of the best to ever do it. ... But it’s not solely in that,” she continued. “People lose themselves because they didn’t live. I don’t want to be that girl – I’m not going to be that girl."

Cici is now available on streaming services.

