Cities with the most expensive homes in the North Port metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the North Port metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 19 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#19. North Port, FL

- Typical home value: $327,172

- 1-year price change: -7.2%

- 5-year price change: +53.8%

#18. Englewood, FL

- Typical home value: $357,588

- 1-year price change: -7.0%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

#17. Bradenton, FL

- Typical home value: $367,156

- 1-year price change: -4.9%

- 5-year price change: +58.8%

#16. Palmetto, FL

- Typical home value: $367,307

- 1-year price change: -4.9%

- 5-year price change: +51.6%

#15. Ellenton, FL

- Typical home value: $409,533

- 1-year price change: -5.3%

- 5-year price change: +51.5%

#14. Venice, FL

- Typical home value: $415,284

- 1-year price change: -8.1%

- 5-year price change: +52.6%

#13. Sarasota, FL

- Typical home value: $433,626

- 1-year price change: -5.3%

- 5-year price change: +58.6%

#12. Parrish, FL

- Typical home value: $452,791

- 1-year price change: -4.9%

- 5-year price change: +52.6%

#11. Nokomis, FL

- Typical home value: $538,822

- 1-year price change: -6.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.3%

#10. Lakewood Ranch, FL

- Typical home value: $639,005

- 1-year price change: -5.4%

- 5-year price change: +61.8%

#9. Myakka City, FL

- Typical home value: $642,998

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +80.6%

#8. Bradenton Beach, FL

- Typical home value: $681,732

- 1-year price change: -8.8%

- 5-year price change: +47.9%

#7. Osprey, FL

- Typical home value: $691,033

- 1-year price change: -5.6%

- 5-year price change: +61.4%

#6. Terra Ceia, FL

- Typical home value: $763,381

- 1-year price change: -2.2%

- 5-year price change: +68.7%

#5. Cortez, FL

- Typical home value: $794,074

- 1-year price change: -3.3%

- 5-year price change: +63.3%

#4. Siesta Key, FL

- Typical home value: $887,432

- 1-year price change: -6.5%

- 5-year price change: +45.7%

#3. Holmes Beach, FL

- Typical home value: $999,046

- 1-year price change: -8.8%

- 5-year price change: +61.2%

#2. Longboat Key, FL

- Typical home value: $1,034,905

- 1-year price change: -6.6%

- 5-year price change: +58.5%

#1. Anna Maria, FL

- Typical home value: $1,988,192

- 1-year price change: -5.3%

- 5-year price change: +100.2%