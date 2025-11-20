For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Pensacola using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Waterfront Rescue Mission-Pensacola Campus

- Address: 380 W Herman St, Pensacola, FL 32505

Waterfront Rescue Mission- Mobile Campus

- Address: 279A N Washington Ave, Mobile, AL 36603

Studio Valor Co

- Address: . 7735 Summit Ct., Mobile, AL 36575

Project Grace Central AL

- Address: 107 E Jefferson St, Marion, AL 36756

Farm Share Quincy

- Address: 18212 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, FL 32351

United Purposes

- Address: 406 Prairie Ave, Eutaw, AL 35462

J.Crew - Shops at Canal Place

- Address: 333 Canal St, Suite #124, New Orleans, LA 70130

Ozanam Inn

- Address: 2239 Poydras Street, New Orleans, LA 70119

The Teresa L. Berger Foundation, Inc

- Address: 3568 Coyote Creek Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Pontchartrain Convention Center

- Address: 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70065

Destinasion Divas

- Address: 952 Law Dr, Auburn, AL 36830

Central High School

- Address: 905 15th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

New Horizons Behavioral Health

- Address: 2100 Comer Ave, Columbus, GA 31904

I Am Legacy PTCA

- Address: 514 W Oglethorpe Ste G, Albany, GA 31701

The Summit

- Address: 214 Summit Blvd Suite 150, Birmingham, AL 35243