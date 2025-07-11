Coco Jones engaged to NBA star Donovan Mitchell

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images/Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NBA 2K24
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

"Here We Go" down the aisle. That's what Coco Jones will soon be able to sing, as she and NBA boyfriend Donovan Mitchell are officially engaged.

Coco subtly announced the news on her Instagram, sharing a photo of her kissing Mitchell with her hand on his chest. Noticeable among the accessories is her large engagement ring.

Mitchell also posted the photo, alongside an overhead video of the moment he got on one knee.

Reps for the couple tell People in a statement that the proposal took place while the two were on vacation recharging "after an amazing season and a sold-out tour."

"The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together," the statement added.

Fans have long known about the relationship between Coco and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, though Coco has kept most details private. She's mainly remained mum about the relationship, simply saying in interviews that she is happy.

