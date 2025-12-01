Coco Jones to 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Super Bowl LX

Coco Jones on 'The Wonderful World Of Disney: Holiday Spectacular' (Disney/Omark Reyes)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Coco Jones recently released a holiday song and returned for season 4 of Bel-Air, but as her debut album title suggests, Why Not More? 

More has come in the form of an announcement about the lineup for Super Bowl LX's pregame festivities, which includes Coco alongside Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile. Coco is set to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" aka the Black national anthem.

"Super Bowl Sunday is the world's biggest entertainment stage, and we're proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture," Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL, said in a statement. "Beyond the game itself, the Super Bowl is a global celebration. These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world."

"Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them - alongside our extraordinary deaf performers - on Super Bowl LX's world stage," adds Desiree Perez, Roc Nation CEO. "This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day."

Super Bowl LX will take place Feb. 8, 2026, and is set to air live on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock. Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

