Coco Jones says Ciara has helped her balance all of her worlds

Coco Jones has made it clear that Ciara did not introduce her to fiancé Donovan Mitchell, but the singer has had a positive impact on her life. While on the carpet for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, Coco named Ciara as a woman who has contributed to who she is.

"Even though she did not introduce me and my fiancé, she has given me so many tips on how to balance being a boss, being a future mom one day and still pouring into yourself and your artistry, which I've never seen it before. I don't know people personally who do the job that I do," she told the Associated Press.

"I feel like she really allows me to ask her hard, tough questions," Coco continued, noting Ciara even asks for examples. "[After she responds], I'll be like brain unlocked. Like she really has helped me just in balancing all the worlds."

Coco and Donovan announced their engagement in July 2025. In honor of International Women’s Day, he acknowledged Coco as one of the important women in his life.

"My fiancée… I mean, you guys have heard me rave about her, you know, nonstop," Donovan said. "I'm such at peace in life with her around. I think that's first and foremost. Basketball and everything else is secondary…That's somebody that I'm forever grateful for. Hopefully, my goal is to be with her for the rest of my life."

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