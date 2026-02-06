Coco Jones says she's a vessel representing what 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' means to Black culture

Coco Jones is set to give fans a "Taste" of Black history on Sunday when she performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Super Bowl pregame show — a responsibility she approached with care and research.

"Something that I like to do to really understand the gravity of what I'm doing and what I am representing is to look at the history of how 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' even came into fruition from poetry to being the song that became a staple for our culture," she said at the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 pregame show press conference Thursday.

That understanding, she explained, was important because she sees herself as vessel rather than the focus of the performance.

"Being able to have this light on the culture is a moment in itself. I'm just the vessel that is able to represent what this means to the culture," she said, adding her thoughts are with the people who came before her and those that will come after.

"[I'm] thinking about younger me and what she needed to see, how she needed be taught that she could walk into rooms," she said. "[I'm] thinking about the youth, thinking about my grandma and my ancestors and the women that came before me ... what they would need to see to ... confirm that everything was worth it."

Coco said it's hard to think of a moment topping this one, noting, "This is one of the most highly viewed events of all time, so it's hard to compete. It's hard to compete. Maybe my wedding will be up there."

As for how she plans to prepare before stepping onto the field, Coco said she'll snack on some Lay's potato chips. "Whitney Houston said it makes your voice more oiled and loose," she said.

Super Bowl 60 kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.