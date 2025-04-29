Coco Jones shares what she learned from working with Future, YG Marley on 'Why Not More?'

Coco Jones' new album Why Not More? discusses the ups and downs of romance, with help from London on Da Track, Future and YG Marley. She shares her experience working with the latter two in an interview with People.

"Future is super, super iconic and very just seasoned. What I learned from him is the more the better to choose from. I believe he records four or five songs a night. He's just going, going, going. That to me, is so impressive because your penmanship just gets better and better, and you become this creative machine," she says. "And YG Marley is just super positive vibes. I loved that energy from him, and it helps you to be more present in this hustle-and-bustle industry. He vibing."

She notes she also learned a few things from the process itself, including that she has to be aware of her wants and needs.

"What I've learned is that I have to know myself in order for my team to help me and to understand me," Coco says. "I can't look to anyone else for the answers. It's all got to come from me, and I don't know everything, but I at least need to have the starting point so my team can facilitate and help me fill in the gaps."

She also discusses her upcoming tour and the excitement of everyone coming together for the experience, which will see her "get crunk" to one of her favorites: "Keep It Quiet."

"I hope people really immerse themselves and feel satisfied and entertained," Coco says, adding, she's curious "to see what songs people really are drawn to." "Best believe if they're not feeling something, it'll get cut," she says.

The Why Not More tour kicks off on May 6.

