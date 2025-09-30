Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. September 2001

- Average temperature: 77.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.8°F

- Total precipitation: 10.41"

#8. September 1917 (tie)

- Average temperature: 77.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.6°F

- Total precipitation: 7.54"

#8. September 1903 (tie)

- Average temperature: 77.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.6°F

- Total precipitation: 7.64"

#6. September 1956 (tie)

- Average temperature: 77.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.3°F

- Total precipitation: 6.26"

#6. September 1913 (tie)

- Average temperature: 77.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.7°F

- Total precipitation: 5.41"

#5. September 1914

- Average temperature: 77.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.7°F

- Total precipitation: 7.34"

#4. September 1897

- Average temperature: 77°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.2°F

- Total precipitation: 9.24"

#3. September 1940

- Average temperature: 76.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.5°F

- Total precipitation: 6.55"

#1. September 1967 (tie)

- Average temperature: 76.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66.8°F

- Total precipitation: 4.4"

#1. September 1918 (tie)

- Average temperature: 76.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66.7°F

- Total precipitation: 6.38"