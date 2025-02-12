Counties with the highest unemployment in Florida

Stacker compiled a ranking of the counties with the highest unemployment in Georgia using data from the BLS.

The first jobs report under the new Trump administration showed a stable job market, with the unemployment rate ticking down from 4.1% to 4% in January, the lowest since last May, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released Feb. 7.

The report marks 49 consecutive months of overall job growth, the second-longest recorded period since 1939.

Job losses that did occur were concentrated in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction industries, which declined by 8,000 jobs over the month. There was little change in employment in other major industries.

Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in December 2024, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Key takeaways: Jobs report reveals cooling labor market

January's job growth of 143,000 fell short of expectations, while the downward revision of 589,000 fewer jobs in 2024 suggests the labor market was weaker last year than initially thought.

Business leaders are starting to display more caution, with 67% of executives reporting higher stress levels heading into 2025, according to a survey of 1,000 executives by Sentry, a business insurance company. Among survey respondents, 47% citing economic uncertainty as their biggest concern.

"We have what I would describe as a robust but frozen labor market," Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, told The New York Times, noting that while unemployment remains low, there's very little churn or employee turnover as "businesses are being cautious as to how they manage their work force."

Moody's Analytics projects monthly payroll gains could slow to around 100,000 by year-end.

The big story: Potential for economic headwinds grows

Behind the "Now Hiring" signs and modest unemployment rate, there's growing concern on Main Street that the economy might be more fragile than it appears.

"You've already got companies hiring as if they're in a recession—even if they're not laying people off," Oliver Allen, senior U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told CNN. Average unemployment duration, a lagging indicator, rose from 20.8 weeks in January 2024 to 22 in January of this year.

Tightening trade regulations and federal trimming could also have an impact on the job market. Experts predict the U.S. gross domestic product could take a hit due to increased tariffs. The U.S. government is the country's largest employer and contributes 36% to the GDP.

Sudden cuts to federal spending advocated by the new administration could hit the economy hard. One example of the potential fallout is that if prices were to increase further due to higher tariffs, consumer purchasing power would decline, stymieing economic growth.

Whether the effects of slashing the workforce and the budget will be exceeded by Trump's plans to loosen business regulations and cut taxes remains to be seen.

To get a better idea of your community's current economy, read on to see the counties with the highest unemployment in Florida.

47. Lee County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: 0.0 percentage points

- Total labor force: 376,970 people (11,759 unemployed)

47. Bay County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

--- 1-month change: -0.4 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 87,791 people (2,681 unemployed)

47. Duval County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

--- 1-month change: -0.5 percentage points

--- 1-year change: 0.0 percentage points

- Total labor force: 517,633 people (15,992 unemployed)

47. Santa Rosa County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

--- 1-month change: -0.5 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 89,399 people (2,752 unemployed)

38. Baker County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 12,818 people (407 unemployed)

38. Franklin County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.4 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 4,670 people (148 unemployed)

38. Pinellas County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.4 percentage points

- Total labor force: 520,634 people (16,604 unemployed)

38. Madison County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.5 percentage points

--- 1-year change: -0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 7,940 people (254 unemployed)

38. Escambia County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: 0.0 percentage points

- Total labor force: 152,059 people (4,900 unemployed)

38. Sarasota County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 201,474 people (6,457 unemployed)

38. Brevard County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.5 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 301,837 people (9,530 unemployed)

38. Okeechobee County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 18,255 people (578 unemployed)

38. Leon County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 162,961 people (5,262 unemployed)

35. Lake County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

--- 1-month change: -0.5 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 176,218 people (5,734 unemployed)

35. Manatee County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 192,626 people (6,336 unemployed)

35. Union County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.4 percentage points

- Total labor force: 4,674 people (153 unemployed)

28. Liberty County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

--- 1-month change: -0.9 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 2,627 people (89 unemployed)

28. Calhoun County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

--- 1-month change: -0.8 percentage points

--- 1-year change: -0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 4,952 people (168 unemployed)

28. Suwannee County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

--- 1-month change: -0.8 percentage points

--- 1-year change: -0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 18,107 people (615 unemployed)

28. Gilchrist County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 7,492 people (254 unemployed)

28. Washington County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 9,986 people (336 unemployed)

28. Jefferson County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

--- 1-month change: -0.4 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 5,805 people (195 unemployed)

28. Jackson County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: -0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 17,517 people (590 unemployed)

24. St. Lucie County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: 0.0 percentage points

- Total labor force: 159,863 people (5,630 unemployed)

24. Osceola County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

--- 1-month change: -0.5 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 202,612 people (7,077 unemployed)

24. Volusia County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

--- 1-month change: -0.5 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 268,306 people (9,352 unemployed)

24. Bradford County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

--- 1-month change: -0.5 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 10,804 people (373 unemployed)

20. Columbia County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 30,091 people (1,089 unemployed)

20. Pasco County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 263,549 people (9,453 unemployed)

20. Glades County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

--- 1-month change: -0.9 percentage points

--- 1-year change: 0.0 percentage points

- Total labor force: 5,029 people (183 unemployed)

20. Indian River County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 68,629 people (2,486 unemployed)

18. Lafayette County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

--- 1-month change: -0.9 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.5 percentage points

- Total labor force: 2,815 people (104 unemployed)

18. Gadsden County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 18,398 people (684 unemployed)

10. Flagler County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 50,849 people (1,908 unemployed)

10. Marion County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 150,624 people (5,707 unemployed)

10. Taylor County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

--- 1-month change: -0.4 percentage points

--- 1-year change: -0.4 percentage points

- Total labor force: 8,567 people (328 unemployed)

10. Charlotte County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.5 percentage points

- Total labor force: 78,214 people (2,979 unemployed)

10. Polk County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 344,188 people (12,931 unemployed)

10. Holmes County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.5 percentage points

- Total labor force: 7,205 people (272 unemployed)

10. Levy County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 17,528 people (664 unemployed)

10. Putnam County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

--- 1-month change: -0.8 percentage points

--- 1-year change: -0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 29,284 people (1,126 unemployed)

9. DeSoto County

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

--- 1-month change: -0.8 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.4 percentage points

- Total labor force: 13,205 people (516 unemployed)

7. Hardee County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

--- 1-month change: -1.0 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 9,332 people (375 unemployed)

7. Dixie County (tie)

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

--- 1-month change: -0.8 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 5,984 people (239 unemployed)

6. Hernando County

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 78,267 people (3,256 unemployed)

5. Hendry County

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

--- 1-month change: -0.9 percentage points

--- 1-year change: -0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 16,445 people (711 unemployed)

4. Sumter County

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.1 percentage points

- Total labor force: 38,936 people (1,706 unemployed)

3. Highlands County

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

--- 1-month change: -0.6 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 36,830 people (1,666 unemployed)

2. Hamilton County

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

--- 1-month change: -0.5 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.3 percentage points

- Total labor force: 4,148 people (190 unemployed)

1. Citrus County

December unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

--- 1-month change: -0.7 percentage points

--- 1-year change: +0.2 percentage points

- Total labor force: 48,850 people (2,355 unemployed)

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Ben Popken, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

