Craig David says new album dropping one week before debut's 25th anniversary is 'very divine'

Craig David has two reasons to celebrate: the release of his new album, Commitment, and the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Born to Do It. Commitment arrives nearly one week before the milestone anniversary, something Craig said wasn't intentionally planned.

"It was very divine," Craig tells Rolling Stone UK. "I knew it was the 25th anniversary of Born to Do It, but I didn't know it was on [August 14th]. And [Commitment] was gonna be a month earlier, and then it got pushed back to this new date. I was like, 'No, you can't make this up.'

"It's very synonymous, because I feel like the way I wrote this album was very much in the same way that I did Born to Do It, where I didn't have any, sort of, pressures of having to hit a date to finish the songs or make sure that we're in the mix and in the know with what is the current trend that you need to be on," he continues.

Commitment marks Craig's ninth studio album, and he says he feels "like I'm back in that bag again."

Despite having already spent 25 years in the music business, he shares he has more he'd like to do and share.

“We’ve got the songs to feel like we’re good, but the musician, hungry. I always wanna just be a student in the game. It’s always like, ‘OK, these are great, these accolades are great, the respect is great, the hits are great, but what did you do today?’" Craig shares. "And at that point you have to question yourself and you’re like, ‘Well, I haven’t written "7 Days" today, so I guess I need to get in the studio!’ And then the game begins."

Commitment is now available on streaming services.

