D4vd debuts first-ever official anthem for 'Fortnite'

d4vdperforms during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

D4vd's love of music and Fortnite come together with his latest project, "Locked & Loaded," the first-ever official anthem for the video game.

He partnered with Epic Games for the song, a moment he tells Variety he's been waiting for.

"Fortnite has been such a big part of my life and it's what led me to make music in the first place," d4vd says. "Being able to create the official anthem for Fortnite feels like a true full-circle moment."

"Fortnite gave me a space to be creative and connect with people all over the world, and that same energy is what I wanted to put into this track," he continues. "It's more than a song — it's me giving back to something that's shaped my story as an artist. And even now, playing Fortnite is still my true passion."

"Locked & Loaded" will serve as the anthem for the official Fortnite Global Championship Series Emote and Jam Track, where the top Fortnite players in the world compete in Lyon, France.

D4vd says he's happy to join Travis Scott, Kai Cenat and more as "part of the lure" of Fortnite and notes he's eager to see the competition at the series.

"I'm honestly excited to just watch the finals and see who wins," he tells Variety, "and I'm excited for all of the players and fans to get to hear the song and have an anthem that belongs to them."

"Locked & Loaded" is now available on streaming services. It made its in-game debut in the Fortnite Shop Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.