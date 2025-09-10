Decomposing body found in trunk of Tesla registered to singer D4vd in Los Angeles tow yard: Police sources

A decomposing female body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer D4vd, two days after it had been towed from a Los Angeles street, police sources said.

Police responded to an impound lot in Hollywood midday Monday "for a foul odor coming from a vehicle," Los Angeles police said.

Authorities located a body in the front trunk of the Tesla that was in a state of decomposition, Los Angeles Police Department sources said.

A death investigation is underway, police said.

The Tesla is registered to 20-year-old David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, according to a senior LAPD source. It is one of several vehicles owned by the musician, with many different people using any of the vehicles at any given time, the source added.

ABC News has reached out to his representative for comment but has not yet received a response.

Investigators will be relying heavily on the Los Angeles County medical examiner to identify the victim and to figure out the cause of death, police sources said.

The medical examiner confirmed it was a female body but was unable to determine her age, race or ethnicity due to the body being "severely decomposed."

The victim was about 5-foot-1 with wavy black hair and was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings. She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that said, "Shhh...," according to the medical examiner.

The victim appears to have been dead for some time, adding to the complexity of the investigation, which is in its very early stages, the sources said.

Investigators are treating this as a homicide for now, as it will take several days for the coroner to make a determination on the manner of death, according to the senior LAPD source.

The Tesla had been at the impound lot for two days after being found abandoned on a Hollywood street, investigators said.

Investigators intend to talk to the registered owner of the vehicle, as well as anyone else who may be connected to the case, sources said.

D4vd, who first went viral on TikTok, released his debut album in April. The singer, known for his indie, R&B and alt-pop sound, is currently on tour.

