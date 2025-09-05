Dionne Warwick doing ‘okay’ after undergoing emergency leg surgery

Dionne Warwick, spin to win for charity on this special holiday episode of Wheel of Fortune (Disney/Eric McCandless)
By Jill Lances
Dionne Warwick wants fans to know she's on the mend after recently undergoing emergency leg surgery.

"As most of you may know, I've had to cancel a few shows due to emergency leg surgery," she posted on X. "I'm doing okay, do not worry!"

But it looks like recovery may have left Dionne a little bored.

"I need some show/movie recommendations while on the mend," she added, although she warned, "Not Emily in Paris."

When questioned about singling out the Netflix show, Warwick replied, "have no interest and her work visa has definitely expired by now."

Dionne announced on Instagram Tuesday that she had been forced to bow out of Saturday's Soul Town Festival in London. She revealed that the day she was supposed to fly out to the city she was in "unbearable" pain and was rushed into surgery.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

