DJ Cassidy says 'it's an honor' to perform with Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean + T.I. on 'New Year's Rockin Eve'

DJ Cassidy is ringing in the new year on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, bringing his Pass the Mic set to the celebration. The performance will feature Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean and T.I., who said joining the festivities was an easy decision.

"Man, it's a phenomenal opportunity to just join my brothers and collaborate with the greats in the industry and the genre that we all love to save lives, hip-hop," T.I. told ABC's On the Red Carpet during rehearsals for the show. "It's just a no-brainer. You know what I mean? I love to be here and just love the opportunity."

Wyclef likened the invitation to assembling a dream team, joking it felt less like Ocean's Eleven and more like Professor X calling the X-Men together. "It was like [Cassidy] was calling," he said, "and I had to unite with my superhero friends."

Busta credited Cassidy for creating spaces rooted in positivity and respect, and praised him for "being a giver of love" and for consistently "representing feel-good energy."

"Whenever he puts something together, it just feels right," Busta said. "So this moment is an incredible moment."

He added the performance is about more than welcoming a new year; it's about honoring the years of their friendship.

"The love has evolved to the point where we can celebrate each other," he said. "It ain't got nothing to do with no business. ... We celebrating everything that we've evolved into as friends, fathers."

Cassidy said sharing the stage with Busta, Wyclef and T.I. is meaningful, calling them "hip-hop heroes" and "musical idols."

"It's truly an honor and there's no place on earth I'd rather ring in the New Year and no one else I'd round the ring in New Year with," he said.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.