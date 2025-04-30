DJ Khaled to develop, produce original content across film, television thanks to new partnership

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

DJ Khaled has entered a new partnership with Influence Media Partners.

Per the terms, the two will develop original content across film and television, with several projects already in development. Influence will also secure commercial opportunities for Khaled, giving him name, image and likeness rights in certain categories, and attempt to increase his fan engagement by securing brand partnerships as well as content deals within film and TV. The company has also invested in the rights to Khaled's music catalog.

"I'm proud that my legacy will continue to resonate and connect with audiences around the world with this partnership through Influence Media. These iconic recordings I've created will continue to be curated in the most optimum manner to impact culture with nearly two decades of music," Khaled said in a statement. "In addition, I'm excited for the world to see and experience the film and television projects Influence and We The Best are developing and producing together. This next phase of my career will be filled with ground-breaking cultural impact, and I look forward to being at the forefront in all categories."

The news of Khaled's new partnership arrives as he readies his upcoming album, Aalam of God.

