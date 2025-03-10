Doechii to be honored as Woman of the Year at 'Billboard''s Women in Music event

Doechii has been added to the list of honorees at Billboard's Women in Music event for 2025. She'll be honored as the publication's Woman of the Year, awarded to women who have made "significant contributions to the business" and are inspiring "generations of women to take on increasing responsibilities within the field." She's set to receive the award two years after she received Billboard's Rising Star award at the event.

The upcoming honor makes Doechii the third woman to progress from Rising Star to Woman of the Year, following Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. She's also the second rap artist to win and the second artist from Florida to receive the award.

"After receiving the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2023, Doechii has quickly gained recognition in the music industry for her bold creativity and impressive talent," Hannah Karp, editorial director of Billboard, said in a statement. "With her genre-blending sound, Doechii is redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the music industry. We are honored to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success!"

Hosted by Laverne Cox, the Women in Music event will take place March 29 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA. It will also honor Erykah Badu, Muni Long, Tyla, GloRilla and more. The ceremony will air live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on VIZIO WatchFree+.

