Dr. Dre, Dionne Warwick named American Music Honors recipients

Dr. Dre and Dionne Warwick will be honored at the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music's American Music Honors.

This year's other honorees include Patti Smith, The E Street Band and the Doors.

Launched in 2023, the American Music Honors recognizes entertainers whose contributions have a lasting impact on the music industry.

"The artists we're honoring this year didn't just shape popular music—they helped define it," Robert Santelli, founding executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, said. "Their work reflects the creativity, risk-taking, and cultural exchange that sit at the heart of American music, and it's a privilege to celebrate their legacies."

At the fourth annual event, taking place at Monmouth University in New Jersey on April 18, Springsteen will present Warwick with her honor. Producer Jimmy Iovine will represent for Dr. Dre.

Tickets go on sale March 18.

