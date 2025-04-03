Drake allowed to request key documents in lawsuit against Universal Music Group

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake is allowed to move forward with discovery in his lawsuit against Universal Music Group, a federal judge has ruled. Judge Jeannette A. Vargas announced her ruling Wednesday, denying the label's request to put an end to the discovery process.

"Now it's time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide," said Drake's lead attorney, Michael Gottlieb, in a statement. Drake is seeking access to Kendrick Lamar's recording contract and salary information for UMG executives.

The ruling comes after UMG requested to stop the discovery process in March, arguing Drake had a "meritless" case and was asking to unveil “highly commercially sensitive documents."

Drake has accused UMG of defamation for releasing “Not Like Us,” which he claims falsely suggests he is a pedophile.

UMG is seeking to dismiss the defamation suit, casting Drake as a sore loser of a rap battle with Lamar.

The judge set a hearing on UMG’s motion to dismiss for June 30.

