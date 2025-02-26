Drake postpones remaining dates of Anita Max Win Tour

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

It seems it may be some time before Drake gifts another fan attending his Anita Max Win Tour. The remaining dates have been postponed due to scheduling conflicts, according to a statement sent to Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

Those who purchased tickets have the option to get a refund or wait for the rescheduled shows, which will be announced later with additional dates, if all goes according to plan.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience," the tour spokesperson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. "Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible."

Drake kicked off the Anita Max Win Tour earlier in February and has gone viral for his generous gestures toward some members of the audience. He gifted a pregnant fan $30,000 and moved her from the mosh pit to the VIP section at one of shows and most recently promised a fan he'd cover the cost of their mother's cancer treatment.

