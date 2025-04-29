Drake's Better World Fragrance House launches first eau de parfum

Drake's Better World Fragrance brand has added to its collection, releasing its new Summer Mink Eau De Parfum.

“Inspired by a yin yang principle of fusing warm, creamy base notes with cold spices and sparkling citruses,” per the site, it has an amber woody scent with elements of sage, Italian citrus, rose oil, jasmine samba and more.

It's a formula Drake tries to perfect in the fragrance's ad, which sees him as a mad scientist running around his home until he finally hits the jackpot. "F***. F***, that's good," he says after smelling the concoction. "That's it. That's it."

Summer Mink is now available on the Better World Fragrance House website and will be making its way to Ulta.com and its in-store locations starting May 11 and May 12, respectively.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.