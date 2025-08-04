Earth, Wind & Fire joins Sabrina Carpenter for surprise Lollapalooza appearance

Earth, Wind & Fire made a surprise appearance at Lollapalooza, joining Sabrina Carpenter for her headlining set Sunday night.

"We can just let loose, right? We can just groove," said Sabrina, who was wearing a sparkly pink jumpsuit with her name across the chest. She then added, "So I thought, why not bring out my friends from Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire!"

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers then joined Sabrina onstage to perform their 1981 smash "Let's Groove." And of course, the appearance wouldn't have been complete without a follow-up performance of the band's iconic 1979 hit "September."

Earth, Wind & Fire is the second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group that Sabrina has welcomed onto the stage this summer: In June, when she performed at London's Hyde Park, she brought out '80s new wave icons Duran Duran to sing their hit "Hungry Like the Wolf."

Earth, Wind & Fire are currently on a summer tour that hits Interlochen, Michigan, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at earthwindfire.com.

