Eric Bellinger continues Afrobeats vibes with brand-new album, 'It All Makes Sense'

Eric Bellinger is back with the new album It All Makes Sense. It's a continuation of his 2024 album, It'll All Make Sense Later, a title that explains the creative process for the album.

"When I was finishing my tour last year, I was like, 'Yo, let's take a trip' ... to create some music. So my buddy VScript was like, 'Let's go to South Africa. ... That might be a dope spot for you to record,'" Eric tells ABC Audio.

Though he notes it wasn't his intention to create an Afrobeats project, he says "that's the sound that came out" as "the music that came from the camp, from all the producers, it was naturally Afrobeats music."

The title, Eric adds, came from a conversation he had with VScript.

"We was just talking like, man, people gonna see you. They gonna know you normally do the R&B music, but it's cool. They gonna catch on. It'll all make sense later," Eric remembers VScript saying, adding a lightbulb instantly went off.

"I was just like, 'Ooh, I think that's the title.' ... We taking a chance, we trying something new. Who cares if everybody don't get it? They'll get it later," Eric explains, adding he had to have faith that things would eventually make sense while "taking the back seat to the creatives out there, trusting their vision, trusting their sound."

Eric is now back in the States and still into the Afrobeats vibes.

"Now I can put my own flavor on it. It makes sense to me," he says, hence the name of the album, It All Makes Sense. "It's a personal mission from trying something out, having faith and then now I just feel so much more zeroed in. ... It all makes sense to me and hopefully the world."

