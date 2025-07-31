Erykah Badu, The Alchemist to premiere Abi & Alan on tour ahead its release

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist are going out on a limb and switching some things up.

The two have ditched the conventional method of following their album with a tour and will instead use the tour to debut their project. Their Abi & Alan tour will feature a listening party in every city, giving fans a first listen of Abi & Alan ahead of its Aug. 29 release.

The Cannabinoids will join Erykah and Al onstage, as well as producers RC Williams, A1, Rob Free, S1 and Jah Born, who will use Badu's signature digital-analog fusion to bring Abi & Alan to life for attendees, according to a release.

Tickets for the Abi & Alan tour, kicking off Aug. 8, are now available at baduworldmarket.com, as well as venue box offices. The press release describes this trek as the first time in music history that an artist has made the decision to debut their album live.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!