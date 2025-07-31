Erykah Badu, The Alchemist to premiere Abi & Alan on tour ahead its release

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist are going out on a limb and switching some things up.

The two have ditched the conventional method of following their album with a tour and will instead use the tour to debut their project. Their Abi & Alan tour will feature a listening party in every city, giving fans a first listen of Abi & Alan ahead of its Aug. 29 release.

The Cannabinoids will join Erykah and Al onstage, as well as producers RC Williams, A1, Rob Free, S1 and Jah Born, who will use Badu's signature digital-analog fusion to bring Abi & Alan to life for attendees, according to a release.

Tickets for the Abi & Alan tour, kicking off Aug. 8, are now available at baduworldmarket.com, as well as venue box offices. The press release describes this trek as the first time in music history that an artist has made the decision to debut their album live.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.