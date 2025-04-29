Fantasia's working on a gospel album

Fans have long suggested Fantasia release a gospel album, and now, it's finally happening.

The singer introduced the lead single, "Have Your Way," on Monday, performing it live on American Idol, the competition show she won in 2004. Backed by a gospel choir, Fantasia sang the track in a silver gown and was met with applause by judge and artist-in-residence Jelly Roll.

"The world is going through a lot right now and we need more God, so I allowed him to use me on the biggest stage ever," she told Ryan Seacrest after her performance, before plugging her gospel album and podcast.

She'd first announced her upcoming album on social media, explaining prior fears and why she's finally decided to conquer them.

"Someone asked: Why are you scared? I replied because my Abba actually means everything to me and my posture has to be different," Fantasia wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her in the studio putting the album together.

"God has been telling me to do a gospel album for years, and I've been running. I wanna give my Father whose been so good to me, back what He deserves," she said.

